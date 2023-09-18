With Hollywood on strike, Biden leans on Broadway stars in his hunt for 2024 campaign cash
By BRIAN SLODYSKO and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is getting some fundraising help from Broadway’s biggest names. With members of the Writers Guild of America and actors of the SAG-AFTRA union on strike, Biden is avoiding Hollywood for now and turning to the theater. Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt are among those turning out for Biden on Monday as the president ramps up fundraising for his 2024 presidential campaign. Theatrical work in the United States is overseen and contracted by the Actors’ Equity Association, whose some 51,000 members remain on the job. Biden will also take part in another private fundraiser in Manhattan on Monday.