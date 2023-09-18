Partly cloudy skies and a warm start to the work week.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds heading into the afternoon with highs today topping out in the low to mid-80s. We'll see a showers and thunderstorms this afternoon over the higher terrain with an isolated chance into the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight. Tuesday morning lows will dip into the low and mid-50s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and mild through the end of the work week... with low-end chances for isolated showers across the I-25 corridor. Fall officially arrives Saturday morning at 12:40 am, and we will slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.