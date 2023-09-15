Local veteran receives home renovations at no charge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A U.S. Army veteran in Colorado Springs recently received help renovating his home after it suffered weather damage; and all at no cost.

Torrential rain this summer left John Graham and his family with significant damage to their home.

Thanks to a team-up between non-profit "Rebuilding Together" and aerospace company Lockheed Martin, that damage has been fixed.

"It means a lot. I am very grateful for this opportunity and this chance for people to help me out," Graham said.

The veteran enlisted in the Army at 19 and completed two tours overseas before retiring as a disabled veteran. He, his wife, and their recently adopted child now have a newly renovated home and backyard.

"It's really nice to see that strangers can come together, especially for someone that they don't know for say, and just come together and kind of help out people that do need the help,” said Graham.