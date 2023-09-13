Santos misses extended deadline to file financial disclosure, blames fear of a ‘rushed job’

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos has missed another deadline to submit a key financial disclosure report to the House Committee on Ethics. The disclosures provide a public snapshot of a representative’s personal finances. Santos had already missed two deadlines. The embattled New York Republican told The Associated Press the delay was the result of his ongoing preparation of his federal taxes and a desire to “avoid a rushed job.” Good government advocates say there is no reason his federal taxes should prevent him from submitting the disclosures. Under federal law, Santos faces only a $200 penalty for filing late.

