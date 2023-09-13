Make-A-Wish Foundation makes Colorado Springs girl’s birthday extra special

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation delivered the ultimate party surprise for one deserving little girl in Colorado Springs.

Makinsley has a degenerative condition that is sadly life-threatening.

Her 9th birthday party was something really special though because she got her new Marquis spa hot tub! Not only will the warm waters help her with stiff muscles and joints, but her parents say its a gift that will bring her a lot of joy too.

"Well, we tried to think of things she loved, and she really loves swimming. She had swim lessons last year and really enjoyed that so, yeah we thought water would be good," Vanessa Thompson said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation makes these dreams come true through the power of community support. In this case, the hot tub was provided at wholesale and a pair of local contractors helped with the electrical wiring and concrete.

For more information about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, visit wish.org