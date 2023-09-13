Care and Share Food Bank partners with Ent Credit Union for Hunger Action Month Sept. 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- September marks Hunger Action Month–a nation-wide movement to support individuals in our community experiencing food insecurity. Now, Care and Share Food Bank is partnering with Ent Credit Union to help provide food to its network of partner food pantries and meal programs on Hunger Action Day (Sept. 15).

The event will help raise funds to fill pantry shelves for the fall and winter seasons and will take place at Care and Share’s Colorado Springs and Pueblo locations with more information listed below:

Colorado Springs Distribution Center 2605 Preamble Pt. Friday, September 15, from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Pueblo Sunny Side Market 1230 E 8 th St. Friday, September 15, from 1-3 p.m.



Up until Sept. 30, everyone who makes a monetary donation of any amount during one of those days will be entered to win tickets to a Broncos Game.

Those donations can be made at all 55 Ent Credit Union locations and online using this link.

For more information on Hunger Action Month, please visit Hunger Action Month–Care and Share.