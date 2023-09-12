City of Colorado Springs offers “Renters Rights 101” workshop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs is inviting residents to attend a “Renters Rights 101” workshop–a free informational session attendees can participate in in-person or virtually.

The session will be held on Wednesday, September 13, at the Pikes Peak library East located on 5550 N. Union Blvd. in the building’s East Community Room.

There, Colorado Legal Services attorney Clinton Albert will help participants learn about a wide variety of topics such as lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications, deposits, repairs, eviction, and updates on recent Colorado legislation on housing matters.

Other community legal and housing resources will be shared.

Participants can join online without registering at the link here.

To call in, participants should dial 719-359-4580, enter Meeting ID: 854-9271-1846 and Passcode: 611354.

Event registration is optional, but attendees can also sign up to receive a copy of the slides and event recording. Those will be shared on the Housing and Community Vitality’s website and newsletter participants can subscribe to at the link here.

Attendance is free and language interpreters will be provided by request at no cost to the requestor.

To request an interpreter for the meeting, please call (719) 385-5859 or email HousingAndCommunityVitality@coloradosprings.gov at least 48 hours before the start time.