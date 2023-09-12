Skip to Content
Another cool day across southern Colorado

Published 7:29 AM

Low clouds and fog will burn off later this morning... with slightly warmer temperatures by this afternoon.

TODAY:  Partly cloudy and cool today with highs into the 60s and 70s. Most of the showers and thunderstorms today will remain west of the I-25 corridor. 

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog possible once again.  Lows Wednesday will dip into the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: Mountain showers again on Wednesday. Will see an uptick in shower and thunderstorms across the region Thursday and Friday. A drying trend will carry us into the weekend with warming temperatures. We're back into the upper-70s and 80s by Sunday.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

