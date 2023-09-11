Skip to Content
Expanded scholarship will allow D11 high school students to attend Pikes Peak State College

4:40 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) and Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) are expanding the D11 Promise Scholarship Program.

According to D11, the Promise Scholarships allows D11 high school students graduating with at least a 2.50 GPA guaranteed tuition, fees, and required books to attend Pikes Peak State College for up to three years provided they remain in good academic standing at PPSC.

This scholarship will now be available to all graduating D11 seniors thanks to a recent expansion in the program. The program started last year with the Mitchell Promise through the Dakota Foundation and the Legacy Institute. Now it includes the Bruni Foundation.

PPSC and D11 are looking for ways to permanently fund the Promise Program.

