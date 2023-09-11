Colorado Youth Awareness Week 2023 kickoffs in Pueblo with a celebration of ‘our youth’
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - This week is the start of Youth Awareness Week in Colorado. The event began in Pueblo but grew to be statewide.
Youth Awareness Week is designed to recognize young people's strengths and put some focus on the issues they face.
This week's kick-off event started at the Pueblo Courthouse on Monday. There will be a different theme and event each day through Friday.
- Monday: Creative Expression Day
- Tuesday: Youth Career and Education Day
- Wednesday: Youth Leadership Day
- Thursday: Youth Community Service Day
- Friday: Youth Self-Care Day
Youth Awareness Week has grown to be recognized by organizations all over Colorado, including the Colorado Division of Child Welfare.
For more information on Colorado Youth Awareness Week, click here.