Southern Colorado firefighters set to climb stairs at Weidner Field in remembrance of 9/11

City of Fountain
Published 4:23 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, members of the Carson Firefighter's Association, Southern El Paso County Professional Firefighters and Fountain Fire Department are set to gather at Weidner Field to climb stairs in remembrance of 9/11.

The event is open to the public with a registration fee of $50 on the day of the event.

Community members can register between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Monday and will receive a t-shirt for the event.

The City of Fountain said the step off time for the stair climb is 8:46 Monday morning.

In addition to the stair climb, there will be a bounce house and soccer nets for any children that attend.

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

