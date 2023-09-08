Skip to Content
Pueblo family continues tradition of hosting first responders for BBQ at their home

today at 6:45 PM
Published 6:59 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of first responders just got a free meal from some neighbors in Pueblo.

For the fourth year in a row, the Herrera family hosted a barbecue at their home for Pueblo first responders. The family says the event is a small way to give back to the men and women who serve and protect us every day.

The tradition started during the pandemic and its grown over the years. The family provided 200 meals to officers on Thursday.

The Herrera family said they "love people by cooking them tasty food," and will continue the tradition for many years to come.

