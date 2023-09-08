Man wanted for multiple sex crimes against children may be in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) is looking for a man who is wanted on multiple felony sex crimes against children and he may be in southern Colorado.

The USMS said Steven Sumner is wanted on multiple felony sex crimes against children and he has ties to Colorado Springs. He may be working as a handyman and going by the name, "Craig."

If you have any information about Sumner or think you may have seen him, submit tips at usmarshals.gov or via phone at 1-877-926-8332.