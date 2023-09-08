Skip to Content
News

Man wanted for multiple sex crimes against children may be in Colorado Springs

Steve Sumner
U.S. Marshals Service
Steve Sumner
By
Published 4:51 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) is looking for a man who is wanted on multiple felony sex crimes against children and he may be in southern Colorado.

The USMS said Steven Sumner is wanted on multiple felony sex crimes against children and he has ties to Colorado Springs. He may be working as a handyman and going by the name, "Craig."

If you have any information about Sumner or think you may have seen him, submit tips at usmarshals.gov or via phone at 1-877-926-8332.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content