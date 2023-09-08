Is your child care provider increasing its fees or shutting down? Share your story

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Many parents could be left scrambling to find child care once a $24 billion pandemic relief program expires at the end of this month.

More than 70,000 child care programs could close and more than 3 million children could lose their spots when that happens, according to one estimate.

If you are a parent whose provider has raised its fees or is shutting its doors because of the end of the federal lifeline, or if you are a provider struggling after losing the stabilization funds, we want to hear from you.

