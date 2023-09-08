Colorado Springs Utilities files appeal of stop work order on water tank in Mountain Shadows neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) said Friday that it has filed an appeal to to the city's stop work order on the water tank being built in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood.

The Colorado Springs Code Enforcement division issued a stop work order on Aug. 30, stating it is “unlawful to to use any building, structure, or land or to erect, move, structurally alter, convert, extend, or enlarge any building or other structure except in conformity with the requirements established in the zone district in which said structure, building, or land is located and in compliance with all applicable provisions of this UDC.”

The water tower has been a point of contention in the neighborhood due to original plans stating the water tower would be only 40 feet tall, instead of the 60-foot height it is currently being built to.

According to CSU, since the stop-work order was received, construction on the tank has been halted and the construction contractor has been limited to site clean-up work. Under City Code, a perfected appeal operates as a stay of the stop-work order. CSU says it will continue work on the tank as permitted during the pendency of the appeal. That work, according to CSU includes completion of the tie-in to an existing water line and application of a final layer of cover coat to the tank.