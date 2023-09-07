Ukrainian family in Colorado Springs trying to help friends and family back home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO recently met a family from Ukraine who is finding refuge in Colorado Springs after being forced to leave their home county as it is under attack from Russia.

The Malyk Family is teaming up with their host family, the Lucketts, to help others in Ukraine make it through the war.

Yana Malyk is a 35-year-old businesswoman with two daughters who owned a number of different businesses in Ukraine. She now leads, "Ukraine Power," which is raising supplies for those still in Ukraine.

"People can’t work. Children can’t study and Ukraine just doesn’t have enough money for support,” Malyk said.

Marc and Whitney Luckett are joining Yana in her fight by helping the organization procure generators and other expensive technology.

“I still think it's incredible that I can buy a generator on a Thursday and by the next Tuesday we get a video from Ukraine showing that generator being delivered. It makes it incredibly real and incredibly present for me to just see that you know, we can really have an impact and have an effect,” Marc Luckett said.

Yana and her organization have already donated more than $100,000 worth of supplies to Ukrainians and they aren't done yet. This coming weekend, Ukraine Power is partnering with Denver's Ukraine Aid Fund to host a benefit concert at the Luckett's house.

For more information, visit: https://www.ukrainepower.org/