Federal appeals court says Texas’ floating barriers can remain in Rio Grande for now

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

(CNN) — The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay Thursday night allowing the state of Texas to keep floating barriers in the Rio Grande.

A lower court judge had previously ordered Texas to take down the barriers by September 15 at its own expense. The panel’s decision Thursday puts that order on hold while the appeals court considers the case. It means that Texas does not have to start the process of removing the barriers, for now.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

