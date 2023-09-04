Biden looks to shore up support among his core union base with Philadelphia Labor Day trip

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday celebrates Labor Day in Philadelphia as he courts one of his most important constituencies at a moment when the labor movement is attempting to reassert its strength.

Biden’s trip to the City of Brotherly Love – one of his most frequent stops for presidential travel – will mark his latest attempt to woo the union members who have made up the backbone of his political coalition for decades. He is set to speak to a local sheet metal workers union hall.

While the president is firmly supported by top union leaders and quickly received endorsements from some of the biggest unions upon announcing his reelection run – including the AFL-CIO, the Service Employees International Union and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers – his standing among rank-and-file members has weakened in recent years.

Notably, the United Auto Workers has yet to endorse him in his 2024 run as that union faces its own standoff with the Big Three automakers. A damaging strike looms in less than two weeks and the White House has found itself navigating treacherous waters in encouraging both sides to come to a deal.

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su told CNN’s Phil Mattingly on Monday that the UAW and the nation’s three unionized automakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis – may be closer to an agreement than it looks at the moment.

“With UAW, the parties are talking to each other,” Su said, adding, “it always looks like parties are far apart until they are not.”

While the president has strong support among organized labor, union members across different sectors were angered by Biden’s decision to help intervene to avoid a potential rail strike at the end of 2022. CNN reported in July that there is a lingering mistrust among union members over concerns the president would intervene to stop other strikes, a perception that senior administration officials told CNN was misguided.

Despite those lingering misgivings, Biden has positioned himself as the “most pro-union president ever” and touts his labor credentials in almost every economic speech he gives. Since taking office, Biden has made repeated and concerted efforts to burnish his labor credentials.

On Inauguration Day, one of his first acts as president was to fire the Trump-appointed National Labor Relations Board general counsel Peter Robb, an important signal to unions. A month later, he posted a video on social media expressing support for Amazon workers seeking to unionize in Alabama. He’s made union support a key priority in multiple State of the Union addresses, and after announcing his 2024 reelection bid, Biden’s first political stop was to a legislative conference for North America’s Building Trades Unions.

And he’s held meetings with organizers, including representatives from Starbucks and Amazon unions in May 2022 and a meeting with young organizers last week at the White House.

Biden has “given a signal to workers that he’s on their side and they should have a real piece of the pie and they should have obtained the American Dream that has been so elusive over the last few decades,” said D. Taylor, International President of UNITE HERE, which represents 300,000 workers across the hospitality, manufacturing, transportation, gaming, transportation and other industries.

That support comes at the end of what some have termed “hot labor summer” that has galvanized organized labor across many different industries. The Teamsters union ratified a deal with UPS, securing its key negotiating goals and averting a potentially crippling strike for the US economy. The Hollywood writers and actors’ strikes also continue as they battle with the studios over how streaming services have upended the business and with AI threatening further destabilization. UAW continues to stand firm in its demands with the major automakers.

According to Gallup’s 2022 Work and Education survey, 71% of Americans approve of labor unions – up from 64% before the pandemic, and the highest since 1965.

On Monday, Biden will also be walking familiar ground by visiting Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania. As president he has made more than two dozen visits to the Keystone State, a crucial battleground in the presidential race and the state that pushed him over the 270 electoral vote threshold in 2020, sealing his White House win.

Since coming into the White House, the frequent trips to Pennsylvania – an easy travel from the nation’s capital – have shown just how critical he and his advisers view the state to his reelection run in 2024. It has emerged as central to Biden’s strategy of selling his accomplishments to the types of voters he’ll need in order to earn a second term.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, Betsy Klein, Sam Fossum, Kevin Liptak and Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.