Pueblo West man trapped in burning truck saved by PCSO Deputy, Department of Corrections employee

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An elderly man trapped in a burning truck is safe thanks to the quick thinking of a Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputy and an employee with the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Thursday, the PCSO said Deputy McGrath was on routine patrol just before 1 p.m. when he came across a truck and trailer pulled off on the side of the road. That's when he noticed heavy smoke was coming from the engine compartment and realized the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

McGrath went up to the truck and removed a gas can that was in the bed of the truck to stop it from catching fire. While doing that, a DOC employee who stopped to help came up and the pair checked to see if anyone was inside the truck.

The PCSO said the driver was a 78-year-old man who appeared to be suffering a medical emergency and was trapped. Unable to open the door - McGrath broke the passenger window. He and the DOC employee were then able to get the driver out of the truck.

Pueblo West Fire responded and put out the fire. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.