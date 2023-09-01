At least six killed in Chile when a train crashes into a minibus at a railway crossing

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Authorities say a passenger train in Chile has collided with a minibus, killing six people and injuring several others. The accident took place at a railway crossing near the town of San Pedro de La Paz, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the Chilean capital. Police Maj. Juan Francisco Carrasco says the minibus was carrying 14 passengers. He says six of them were killed in the accident. The number of injured and their conditions remain unclear.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.