UCHealth warns of multiple viruses this fall and winter ahead of flu season

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO)-- With fall and winter around the corner, and flu shots becoming available on Sept. 4, UCHealth is warning communities of another concerning virus season.

Experts with UCHealth stated COVID-19 and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is expected to be circulating at the same time. Now, officials are encouraging Coloradans to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible.

UCHealth stated flu season typically peaks in December going into the holiday season and lasts until about April.

This year, Coloradans can expect to see the flu starting to circulate in October with possible peak times in November. UCHealth officials added predictions for this year’s respiratory virus season are based off modeling and trends seen in the Southern Hemisphere.

A new COVID-19 vaccine is set to become available by the end of September and focuses on the XBB.1.5 Omicron variant.

In addition to the flu shot, Coloradans are encouraged to get this vaccine as soon as it becomes available–especially those who are over the age of 65, individuals with underlying health conditions, and those who are immunocompromised.

Although it is safe to get the flu vaccine and the new COVID-19 vaccine together, Coloradans are encouraged to get each as soon as they become available, which could mean getting the flu shot first and then the COVID-19 shot a few weeks later.

UCHealth officials stated COVID-19 symptoms can look similar to that of the flu: headache, runny nose, body aches, fever, cough and a sore throat.

If someone is symptomatic, it still is important to get tested to determine what virus you have and what treatment options are best.

In addition to the flu vaccine and new COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA recently approved a new vaccine to protect older adults and immunocompromised individuals against respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

This vaccine is specifically for those who are 60 or older and pregnant people.

With the combination of viruses this fall and winter season, Coloradans are encouraged to stay home if they are sick, practice proper hand hygiene, use sanitizer, and wash surfaces thoroughly.

Anyone who has a weakened immune system should wear a mask in large gatherings.

To learn more about influenza prevention and care, visit the UCHealth website.