DMV collects teddy bears to comfort children during emergency situations

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is sharing the results of a staff-led donation drive that helped provide comfort to children facing traumatic emergency situations.

The DMV collected 217 new stuffed animals throughout August to support the 6th annual KOSI 101.1 Teddy Bear Patrol Donation Drive.

The drive, according to officials with the DMV, provides new stuffed animals for first responders or emergency teams across the state to comfort children involved in traumatic events such as automobile wrecks or housefires.

While the donation drive officially ended on Aug. 26, anyone still interested in making a donation can drop off a new teddy bear or other stuffed animal at any HealthOne location or make a purchase through Dollar Days.

For more information on the donation drive, please visit www.KOSI101.com/Teddy-Bear-Patrol.