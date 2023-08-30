Skip to Content
News

DMV collects teddy bears to comfort children during emergency situations

DMV
By
Published 1:38 PM

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is sharing the results of a staff-led donation drive that helped provide comfort to children facing traumatic emergency situations.

The DMV collected 217 new stuffed animals throughout August to support the 6th annual KOSI 101.1 Teddy Bear Patrol Donation Drive.

The drive, according to officials with the DMV, provides new stuffed animals for first responders or emergency teams across the state to comfort children involved in traumatic events such as automobile wrecks or housefires.

While the donation drive officially ended on Aug. 26, anyone still interested in making a donation can drop off a new teddy bear or other stuffed animal at any HealthOne location or make a purchase through Dollar Days.

For more information on the donation drive, please visit www.KOSI101.com/Teddy-Bear-Patrol.

Stuffed animals collected for the KOSI 101.1 Teddy Bear Patrol Donation Drive are displayed on a table in the Colorado Springs Driver License Office | DMV
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content