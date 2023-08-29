Zero-fare program on Mountain Metro Transit ends Aug. 31

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Free rides on Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) will end again for the year on Friday, Sept. 1, following the completion of the 2023 Zero Fare for Better Air initiative.

As part of the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative, MMT offers free rides throughout the months of June, July, and August. According to MMT, the free transit program saw major increases in ridership across the state this year, including in Pueblo and El Paso Counties.

The goal of the initiative "Zero Fare for Better Air" is to motivate people to take public transportation and reduce the number of vehicles that are out on the roads. It is also a statewide initiative designed to reduce ground-level ozone through a partnership with the Colorado Energy Office.