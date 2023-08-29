Pueblo Police Department presents FARO Focus Laser Scanner for future operations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Police Department has been given the opportunity to purchase a FARO Focus Laser Scanner to assist with emergency management and planning events.

The Pueblo Police Department hosted Senator Michael Bennet on Friday, Aug. 25, for a FARO Focus Laser Scanner demonstration.

Senator Michael Bennett assisted Senator John Hickenlooper with the congressionally directed spending for the purchase of the equipment to assist the Pueblo Police Department’s operations.

According to the City of Pueblo, this is the first ever congressional directed spending dollars received by the City of Pueblo.

The FARO technology assists with staffing power and levels for the Pueblo Police Department, taking what was a three-person job to a one-person job, with scene documentation and post-scene reconstruction, as well as emergency management and pre-event planning.

City officials stated the FARO Focus Laser Scanners capture the measurements of indoor and outdoor crime scenes with accuracy no longer taking days or weeks to accomplish.

It does this by capturing 3D and realistic representations of a location, or multiple locations, scanned by the Pueblo Police Department for investigation or planning purposes.

At this time, the Pueblo Police Department has five personnel trained to utilize the FARO Focus Laser Scanner, according to the City of Pueblo.

By the end of fall of 2023, five more individuals will be trained alongside members of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

The technology will allow cross-training and shared equipment for the Pueblo Police Department and the PCSO, allowing for increased mutual aid and cooperation.