University of North Carolina police respond to ‘an armed and dangerous person on or near campus’

(CNN) — Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are responding to an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus,” according to an alert from the university on Monday.

“Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large,” the university said in an alert sent just before 2:30 p.m., about 90 minutes after the first alert was sent.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper referred to the incident as a “shooting” in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He said he has “pledged all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus.”

A spokesperson for the university declined to comment further on the incident. Calls to the Town of Chapel Hill were not immediately returned.

A witness on campus told CNN they are currently locked down in their building and see armed officers searching campus.

University police advised all students to go inside immediately, close windows and doors and to wait until further notice, according to an email.

Video from CNN affiliate WRAL in Chapel Hill showed a large number of police vehicles at the campus with their lights flashing. At times, people walked out of nearby buildings in a single-file line with their arms in the air.

This is the second week of the fall semester at the school. The university has a student body population of about 32,000, along with more than 4,000 faculty and 9,000 staff members.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

