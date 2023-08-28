Pueblo West Metro District launches program to better engage with residents

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo West Metropolitan District announced the launch Monday of the Community Conversations Campaign, a program, according to the district, that is designed to actively engage residents.

The announcement said this shows the district's pledge to increase community access, be transparent, and work together with residents to make things better.

The district said the Community Conversations Campaign has two straightforward goals to better connect with Pueblo West residents:

Widen the doors to local government, ensuring leaders not only listen but also act on what residents have to say if possible.

Prove that Metro District leaders take resident feedback seriously, applying sensible methods to understand what's going on and how people feel about it.

For more information about the Community Conversations Campaign, visit PuebloWestMetro.com/conversations.