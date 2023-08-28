Neighbors in northeast Colorado Springs fearful after drive-by shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating two drive-by shootings that happened last week in the span of 24 hours.

For now, they're being investigated as separate incidents, but they still have neighbors in northeast Colorado Springs on edge.

The first shooting happened in Stetson Hills and the second was not far away in Banning Lewis Ranch. The damage from the shootings is hard to miss. It left holes in siding and broke windshields.

CSPD said they got a shots fired call last Thursday night and arrived on Balance Cir. to find bullet holes and damage to a vehicle. No one was hurt, but a lot of people were scared.

"There was a lot of activity in the street and sort of chaotic. Everybody was nervous. Everyone in our entire neighborhood here, they have kids and families and it's this whole thing has just been a threat," Susan Bailey said.

Surveillance footage then caught another drive-by shooting less than 24 hours later. This one was in Banning Lewis Ranch. At this scene, officers found bullet holes in the back of a house that they believe came from the area of Marksheffel Rd.

CSPD said they can't say whether the shootings were random or targeted. No suspects have been named at this time.