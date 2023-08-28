Skip to Content
Chaffee County man arrested on child sex assault charges

Published 3:35 PM

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) announced Monday the arrest of a man on multiple charges, including sex assault on a child.

According to the CCSO, over the past month, a complaint of sexual assault on a child has been investigated, and on Aug. 23, an arrest was made.

The sheriff's office said 67-year-old Ernest Himebaugh of Poncha Springs was arrested in relation to the investigation. He is facing the following charges:

  • Sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust (Class 3 felony)
  • Indecent exposure (Class 6 felony)
  • False imprisonment (Class 2 misdemeanor)

Himebaugh was booked into the Chaffee County Detention Facility and is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond, the CCSO said.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

