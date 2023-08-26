Diversus Health create new program to solve rising Colo. teen substance abuse rates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On August 25, Diversus Health revealed a new teen substance abuse program, called the CREATE program. According to clinicians with the program, it's one of the few in the state that offers care to uninsured or Medicaid patients.

According to National Center for Drug Abuse statistics, Colorado teens are 37% more likely than the average American teen to have used drugs in the last month.

"Attitudes towards cannabis have changed with legalization," Roisin Osborn MA, LAC, LPCC, ATR-P, EMDR-T Substance Abuse Disorder Clinician with Diversus Health said. "The data suggests that high schoolers and middle schoolers are thinking of cannabis use as more commonplace."

Cannabis usage is just part of the problem. Osborn said that opioids, methamphetamine and fentanyl abuse are also common among young people.

The program uses many different kinds of therapeutic techniques, including group and art therapy to address underlying issues that may be causing the substance abuse.

More information about the program can be found here, on their website. They host walk-in hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. People interested in enrolling can call (719) 572-6100.