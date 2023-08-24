CSPD seeing trend of open garage door burglaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says crime prevention officers and burglary detectives have noticed a recent trend of open garage door burglaries in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said that many of these burglaries are just thieves walking into open garages and grabbing whatever they might see.

CSPD offers the following garage door safety tips:

Keep your garage closed at all times. Remove your garage door opener from vehicles. Make sure the interior door of the garage remains locked. Never leave valuables in your vehicle. Don't leave personal information in your vehicle.

Do you need to report something stolen from your garage or another type of burglary? Call 719-444-7000 to make a report, or do so online here: https://coloradosprings.gov/online-reporting