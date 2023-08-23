State Patrol investigating crash that left 3 teens seriously injured in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to an accident involving a single vehicle with three occupants in Canon City.

CSP said the vehicle was on Poplar Ave. in Canon City when it went off the road, hit some mailboxes, and then hit a utility pole. The vehicle then started rolling and all three occupants were ejected.

According to CSP, none of the three occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 17-year-old male, and one passenger, identified as a 16-year-old female, suffered serious bodily injuries, while a third passenger, a 17-year-old male. suffered life-threatening injuries. The male passenger was airlifted to a local hospital, while the other two were taken by ambulance.

CSP said that at this time no charges have been brought against anyone. The investigation into the crash is still underway and authorities are investigating both alcohol and excessive speed as contributing factors.