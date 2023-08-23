Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting outside Cimarron Hills business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects accused of trying to take items from a store before firing off multiple rounds outside.

At 4:04 a.m. Wednesday, CSPD said officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of Silicon Heights for a disturbance. According to CSPD, multiple suspects entered a business and attempted to take items from the store.

Police said the suspects were confronted by the clerk and once outside in the parking lot, they fired several rounds from a handgun.

At this time, police haven't found the suspects. No injuries were reported in this incident.