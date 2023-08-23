Another hot day with storm chances possible in the high country – but dry everywhere else

TODAY: Another hot day with highs in the 90s to near 100° along and east of I-25. Storm chances will remain possible for the high country west of I-25 but mostly dry elsewhere.

EXTENDED: Hot again Wednesday and Thursday with a few more thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon. Rain showers and thunderstorms become numerous on Friday and Saturday... along with much cooler temperatures. Highs at the end of the work week will fall into the 70s and 80s.