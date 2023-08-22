Colorado Springs Company expansion set to create 600+ jobs 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Boecore, a Colorado Springs Company is expanding and set to create 620 new jobs, including software and systems engineers.

The announcement comes from the Governor’s Office and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) on Tuesday, August 22nd.

According to the company’s website, Boecore is, ”an aerospace and defense engineering company that specializes in software solutions, systems engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise networks, and mission operations.”

In a press release, the governor’s office said the state of Colorado has the largest private aerospace economy per capita in the U.S., with more than 240,000 workers in the state’s aerospace industry.

The office adds, “in Colorado Springs alone, more than 250 companies provide advanced technologies in national defense, global positioning systems, cybersecurity and satellite communications. Colorado Springs is also the permanent home of U.S. Space Command the U.S. Space Force Space Operations Command.”

This move comes after the decision was made to keep Space Command in Colorado this past July. Boecore also considered Huntsville, Alabama, and Weber County, Utah for expansion.

"Colorado is the premier space state, and we are thrilled to be awarded growth incentives from the State of Colorado and Colorado Springs. Because of these awards and the decision to keep Space Command here in Colorado, we’ve decided that Colorado Springs will be the continued location of our headquarters and the primary focus of our growth and investments,” said Tom Dickson, President of Boecore. “These incentives will help fund new infrastructure, office space, and hiring focused in Colorado and we can’t wait to get started.”

The Colorado Economic Development Commission said it approved $7,499,388 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits for the company over an 8-year period.

A big reason for the expansion is the higher salaries it brings, "Well, number one, it brings three times the number of jobs that BOECORE currently has with an average salary of over $150,000 a year. These are high paying jobs that will bring new tax space to our region," said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

Boecore is accepting job applications on their website.