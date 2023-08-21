Many southern Colorado school districts fall behind state averages for test scores

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) released statewide test scores for the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) 2023 test. The standardized test scores show students in many southern Colorado school districts are lagging when it comes to meeting grade-level expectations.

The test, which covers math, English, and science, is meant to evaluate whether students have mastered the content they've learned throughout the school year. The CDE said 2023 CMAS scores statewide are a little higher than in 2022 - but still lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What we are finding, in general, is that there are some bright spots, but we certainly are still seeing the impact of the pandemic," explained Susan Cordova, Commissioner of Education at the Colorado Department of Education.

The test results outline the percentage of students that met or exceeded their grade-level expectations. Statewide, 43.7% of students met the expectations in English and 32.9% met expectations in math. In southern Colorado, however, the results vary.

In El Paso County, District 20, District 12, and District 38 had more of their students meeting grade-level expectations. But a lengthy list of districts in southern Colorado scored lower than the state averages.

Only 18% of students in Hanover District 28 met grade-level expectations in English, and only 10% of students met expectations in math. In the Cripple Creek-Victor School District, only 5.8% of students met expectations in math.

Still, the CDE emphasized that they're looking at more than just grade-level expectations.

"It's also really important to remember that our accountability system that gives a measure of school quality looks at the combination of both achievement and growth," said Cordova.

Below is a more detailed breakdown of test scores from data provided by the state in major districts throughout southern Colorado.

KRDO reached out to school districts in the area for comment on student test scores. The comments received are linked below: