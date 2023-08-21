Cool and Soggy Conditions Arrive Late Week

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 50's and 60's tonight under clear skies and slightly calmer winds between 10-15 mph over the plains.

TOMORROW: A nice, cool start to the day followed by another hot afternoon on tap with temps soaring into the 80's and 90's for the Pikes Peak region and low 100's across portions of the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Cooler temps arrive later this week (Thursday-the weekend) as remnants from Tropical Depression 9 ,currently located in the Gulf of Mexico, arrives in southern Colorado leading to heavier downpours by the afternoon hours.