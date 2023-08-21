Colorado Springs Fire Department hosts last ‘Living with Wildfire’ town hall on Aug. 22
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is hosting its last 2023 “Living with Wildfire" Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, August 22.
The informative meeting will encourage residents to engage in a conversation about wildfire risk in the area and empower communities to be ready if a wildfire happens.
According to the CSFD, topics being discussed during the meeting will include:
- How to do wildfire mitigation around your home
- How to participate in the Neighborhood Chipping Program
- How to prepare your home for a fire or wildfire
- Knowing your evacuation zone
- How to create an emergency plan
- Knowing when and how to evacuate
The Town Hall Meeting will also focus on the following regions:
- Bear Creek · Broadmoor Bluffs · Broadmoor Hills · Broadmoor Oaks · Ivywild · Lower Skyway · Midland · Old Broadmoor · Quail Lake · Upper Skyway
The CSFD stated attendees to the event can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program.
The meeting will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Broadmoor Community Church located at 315 Lake Ave.
For the most updated meeting dates and locations click the link here.