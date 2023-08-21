Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department hosts last ‘Living with Wildfire’ town hall on Aug. 22

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is hosting its last 2023 “Living with Wildfire" Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, August 22. 

The informative meeting will encourage residents to engage in a conversation about wildfire risk in the area and empower communities to be ready if a wildfire happens. 

According to the CSFD, topics being discussed during the meeting will include: 

  • How to do wildfire mitigation around your home
  • How to participate in the Neighborhood Chipping Program
  • How to prepare your home for a fire or wildfire
  • Knowing your evacuation zone 
  • How to create an emergency plan
  • Knowing when and how to evacuate

The Town Hall Meeting will also focus on the following regions: 

  • Bear Creek · Broadmoor Bluffs · Broadmoor Hills · Broadmoor Oaks · Ivywild · Lower Skyway · Midland · Old Broadmoor · Quail Lake · Upper Skyway

The CSFD stated attendees to the event can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program. 

The meeting will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Broadmoor Community Church located at 315 Lake Ave. 

For the most updated meeting dates and locations click the link here

