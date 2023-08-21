Colorado Springs Fire Department hosts last ‘Living with Wildfire’ town hall on Aug. 22

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is hosting its last 2023 “Living with Wildfire" Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, August 22.

The informative meeting will encourage residents to engage in a conversation about wildfire risk in the area and empower communities to be ready if a wildfire happens.

According to the CSFD, topics being discussed during the meeting will include:

How to do wildfire mitigation around your home

How to participate in the Neighborhood Chipping Program

How to prepare your home for a fire or wildfire

Knowing your evacuation zone

How to create an emergency plan

Knowing when and how to evacuate

The Town Hall Meeting will also focus on the following regions:

Bear Creek · Broadmoor Bluffs · Broadmoor Hills · Broadmoor Oaks · Ivywild · Lower Skyway · Midland · Old Broadmoor · Quail Lake · Upper Skyway

The CSFD stated attendees to the event can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program.

The meeting will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Broadmoor Community Church located at 315 Lake Ave.

For the most updated meeting dates and locations click the link here.