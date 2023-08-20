MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian space agency says its Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit. The country’s space agency Roscosmos said in a statement on Sunday, that it “moved into an unpredictable orbit” and collided with the surface of the moon. The crash comes after Roscosmos reported an “abnormal situation” that its specialists were analyzing on Saturday. The spacecraft was scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, racing to land on Earth’s satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft. The launch earlier this month was Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union.

