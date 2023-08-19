Pueblo Police cite group of dirt bike riders for racing and harassing drivers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday evening, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) made contact with a group of four dirt bike riders they say were driving dangerously on Pueblo streets.

According to PPD, a police sergeant noticed a group of four males at 7:21 p.m. "racing each other, riding on one wheel, harassing other motorists and committing other traffic violations."

The sergeant and two Pueblo Police detectives contacted two of the riders after the group stopped at a business on West Northern Avenue. PPD said the officers issued citations to 18-year-old Xavier Roybal and 19-year-old Elijah Martinez for "reckless driving, no insurance (financial responsibility), no driver's license and exhibition of speed.

The Pueblo Police Department said they had Roybal and Martinez's motorcycles towed, but they're still working to find the other two males that were part of the group.

PPD said Roybal and Martinez told officers they were a part of "Guns down, Bikes up," a group they said was meant to advocate against gun violence in Pueblo.

Although the police department acknowledged the intentions of the group might be admirable, they called it "a group with good intentions that made bad decisions."

Using this incident as a way to educate others, PPD said they want the public to understand there are no trails within Pueblo that allow riders to legally race dirt bikes or perform stunts.

If you know anything about this incident or can identify the people involved, the Pueblo Police Department urges you to contact the PPD Communications Center at (719) 553-2502 or the Special Investigation Division at (719) 553-2910.

The community is also encouraged to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers through (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.