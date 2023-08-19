Greek authorities rescue nearly 60 migrants on small boats in Aegean Sea

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have rescued nearly 60 migrants in inflatable dinghies trying to cross from Turkey to the nearby eastern Aegean Sea islands in two separate incidents. A coast guard statement says a patrol boat located 41 people early Saturday on a drifting inflatable dinghy off the island of Lesbos. All were safely evacuated and taken to a reception center on the island. Further south, another 17 people were located on another dinghy and stopped after a chase. Greece has seen a recent rise in migrant arrivals from neighboring Turkey.

