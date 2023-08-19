Colorado Springs Police locate truck and trailer stolen from Pueblo, still searching for thief

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday night, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) discovered a stolen truck and camping trailer in downtown.

According to CSPD, Downtown Area Response Team (DART) officers made the discovery just before 9:00 p.m. while carrying out "proactive policing" in the Memorial Park area.

They discovered the truck and trailer were stolen from someone in Pueblo within the last week, and officers initially believed the suspected thief could be inside the camper.

CSPD said they searched the vehicle and trailer with a K-9 team and drone but did not find anyone inside.

Officers on scene gathered evidence from the truck and trailer before returning them to their rightful owners.

CSPD said although no arrests were made Friday, but they are actively investigating the theft.