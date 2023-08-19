Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police locate truck and trailer stolen from Pueblo, still searching for thief

MGN
By
Published 7:16 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday night, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) discovered a stolen truck and camping trailer in downtown.

According to CSPD, Downtown Area Response Team (DART) officers made the discovery just before 9:00 p.m. while carrying out "proactive policing" in the Memorial Park area.

They discovered the truck and trailer were stolen from someone in Pueblo within the last week, and officers initially believed the suspected thief could be inside the camper.

CSPD said they searched the vehicle and trailer with a K-9 team and drone but did not find anyone inside.

Officers on scene gathered evidence from the truck and trailer before returning them to their rightful owners.

CSPD said although no arrests were made Friday, but they are actively investigating the theft.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content