Britney Spears says she ‘couldn’t take the pain anymore’ as she addresses divorce from Sam Asghari

(CNN) — Britney Spears has shared some thoughts about her split from Sam Asghari.

The entertainer posted a dance video to her verified Instagram on Friday night, and in the caption, she wrote, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” using her estranged husband’s birth name.

Spears went on to write “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!”

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly,” she continued, later adding, “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!”

The “Everytime” singer also addressed her father – who held her in a conservatorship for over a decade until 2021 – in the post.

“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most,” she wrote, adding, “You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions!”

Toward the end of her message, Spears assured followers she “will be as strong as I can and do my best!”

The video showed the pop icon wiping sweat before dancing to Janet Jackson’s “If” while wearing a black top, neon green thong and black boots. The clip is similar to several dance videos found on her feed.

Asghari and Spears first met in 2016 when he co-starred with her in the music video for her song “Slumber Party” on the album “Glory.”

They wed in June of last year, seven months after the court-ordered conservatorship Spears had been under for 13 years was ended by a Los Angeles judge in a landmark court hearing, in November 2021.

Asghari filed a petition to end the marriage with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to a copy of the filing obtained by CNN. The date of separation for the couple is July 28, the petition states.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Spears and Asghari for comment.

