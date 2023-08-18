Truck driver dies in crash Friday morning on bridge in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) assisted Colorado State Patrol and Rye Fire with a fatal accident on a bridge Friday morning at I-25 and Burnt Mill Road, Exit 88.

The PCSO said the single-vehicle crash involved a truck that was carrying hamburger patties. The truck was left hanging precariously over a bridge in the southbound lanes of I-25. The southbound lanes were impacted for several hours.

PCSO

According to the PCSO, the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Two dogs were also in the truck. One of the dogs did not survive. The identity of the driver will be released at a later date.