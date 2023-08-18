Skip to Content
News

Truck driver dies in crash Friday morning on bridge in Pueblo County

PCSO
By
New
Published 3:43 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) assisted Colorado State Patrol and Rye Fire with a fatal accident on a bridge Friday morning at I-25 and Burnt Mill Road, Exit 88.

The PCSO said the single-vehicle crash involved a truck that was carrying hamburger patties. The truck was left hanging precariously over a bridge in the southbound lanes of I-25. The southbound lanes were impacted for several hours.

PCSO

According to the PCSO, the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Two dogs were also in the truck. One of the dogs did not survive. The identity of the driver will be released at a later date.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content