Suspect in shooting with Colorado Springs Police has died, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced the man involved in a shooting with the Colorado Springs Police Department has died.

Thursday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department's Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) was contacted by the US Marshal Service and the Colorado State Parole regarding an operation occurring in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said they were trying to arrest a man described as a "violent" fugitive with multiple felony arrest warrants. He was found inside a car in a hotel parking lot in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, when TEU officers tried to arrest the suspect he ran from the vehicle toward the hotel. At that point, CSPD deployed a K9 unit that was able to contact the fugitive before he got into the hotel.

During the contact, the sheriff's office states the suspect pulled out a handgun. That's when the EPCSO said a CSPD officer fired at least one shot at the suspect.

The suspect was given medical aid at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries. It's unclear if he died Thursday or Friday.

The suspect's name has not been released.