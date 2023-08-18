Springs Rescue Mission new pet facility grand opening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) -- The Springs Rescure Mission (SRM) has announced the grand opening of its new kennel building, which is designed to provide shelter for pets of men and women experiencing homelessness.

The new facility has the ability to care for 46 pets along with other amenities:

Separate areas for dogs and cats;

Interior privacy fencing between kennel areas;

Indoor and outdoor pet wash stations;

Outdoor areas for play and restroom;

Climate-controlled accommodations.



The new kennel building is the most recent addition to SRM’s homeless resource campus in downtown Colorado Springs and furthers the organization’s goal to remove barriers of entry for homeless men and women seeking services.

"We recognize the role these animals play in the lives of our guests,” said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams. “We want to meet people right where they’re at — and for many, that means welcoming their pets as well.”

Pet sheltering began at SRM in the winter of 2014. The organization has since grown to include a 450-bed year-round shelter for men and women and has sheltered accompanying pets in a small space in the Welcome Center since 2021.