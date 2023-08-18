Search for suspect that exposed themselves, tried fighting visitors at Pueblo Zoo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a person they say was exposing themselves at the Pueblo Zoo.

According to PPD, officers were called to the Pueblo Zoo at 1:26 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. Police said the suspect exposed their genitals, tried to fight zoo visitors, and used vulgar language in front of children.

Police are asking anyone with information or who can identify this person to please contact the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center at (719) 553-2502 or Officer Cody Metcalfe at (719) 553-3283.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) - 542-7867 or by clicking here. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.