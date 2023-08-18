Exotic iguana caught in Colorado State Park

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Arapahoe County Animal Service got an unusual call this week.

A reptile that has no business being loose in Colorado was reported in Cherry Creek State Park.

An animal control officer responded to the park in Aurora and was able to capture a three-year-old orange iguana.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) commented on the capture of the exotic animal, saying, "This is not what we mean by keep Colorado wild!" The agency urges residents not to release pets or exotic wildlife in Colorado. Exotic can sometimes out-compete native wildlife for resources and CPW's goal is for native wildlife to live and thrive in Colorado.

Arapahoe County Animal Service said Officer Cori Wylde estimated the iguana at three feet long and 10 pounds. The reptile is now on hold in an animal shelter. If unclaimed, it will likely be transferred to a rescue.