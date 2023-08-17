Missing at-risk teen last seen Sunday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for 16-year-old Elizabeth "River" Cathleen Banoczi.

River was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 13, by staff at a local group home. She was last seen leaving the facility on foot.

CSPD said detectives have information that "raises the level of concern for River's safety."

River is 5'4" tall, 150 pounds, with short, light-brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pin and white flannel jacket, black sweats, or pink jean shorts. She has a small black backpack, and might be wearing tan, square-toed, cowboy boots with the American flag on the them. CSPD said she is also "known to commute through truck stops."

Anyone with information on River’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867), or 1-800-222-8477.