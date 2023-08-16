The Pueblo West football team doesn’t have to wait for the season to start

High school football practice is grueling. Most of the state will be at it for another week but not Pueblo West. They'll play Friday out in Grand Junction, and they've never been so excited for a five hour bus ride, "I'm so excited, man. That lost the Ponderosa in the second round has been eaten at us. Believe me, it's been in our team. We're excited. It's always nice when you get to come out here and hit other guys besides your team," says Pueblo West quarterback, Gavin Lockett. Garrett O'Brien adds, "Well, I'm really excited. I think. I think it's going to be a good game. You know, we played them last year, first game. And I think it's going to be a lot better game this year. It's just I'm nervous, like I'm just ready. I'm just going. The nerves are going."

There's a lot to like about the Cyclones this year. They've got a bunch of key players back who shined as sophomores, and that leads to some confidence, "It's it's a blast. You know, obviously, we we've been the most winning program for football wise. And so, you know, we always have the edge. And it's it's really awesome to see what people see. You're like, Oh, here we go, here comes West," says Josiah Perez.

"We kind of just like it to set the tone early, you know, go out there, make a statement game and then just like kind of scare the rest of the state. I'm really excited. It means you're going to get better. We're going to build even more chemistry as a team. We have so many young guys coming on now, helps us build our chemistry. Next year will be even better," says Kaden Clough.