Investigation underway following a robbery on S. Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An investigation is now underway following an overnight robbery. The suspect involved, still has not been located.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the call around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14, from a business at the 2400 block of South Academy Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a suspect entered two businesses and attempted to rob the businesses at gunpoint.

The CSPD reported that the suspect then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and at this time has yet to be located.